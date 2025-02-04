That’s a stretch! Unique couples activity just in time for Valentine’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's a wellness lifestyle that's gone global;A focus on stretching, and the business model for StretchLab. The company showed KRDO13 how the recovery motions are becoming a paired activity for couples as we approach Valentine's Day.

"[My husband] has really benefited from me working at StretchLab!" said StretchLab Powers location General Manager Tabitha Hales. "I've actually taught him several stretches that I've learned since working at StretchLab, so we do help each other out when we've had a hard workout, and so we would trade off some stretches with each other and it makes a huge difference."

StretchLab pairs each customer with their own "flexologist," but Hales walked KRDO13 through a few simple paired stretches couples can try to relieve stress and recover from workouts.

All three locations in Colorado Springs are holding open houses with free stretch sessions in the next two weeks, including one on Valentine's Day at the Northgate location.