‘Bridge of Lights’ at Royal Gorge to open every day through December

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The third annual 'Bridge of Lights' at the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park opens Thursday with its first weekday show of the year and will run every day through the end of the month except Christmas.

It's the one time of the year guests can drive their cars across the bridge.

"I'm always amazed. When we start six months early, it always feels like we have enough time, and then when I see everything that it took to get it done, I always tell myself, 'we're going to start earlier next year,'" said Royal Gorge marketing and communications director Brooklyn Osborne.

Thursday only, the Royal Gorge is welcoming bikers to ride across and see the lights. You can sign up here.

Bridge of Lights is open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday, Saturday and Sunday it stays open until 9 p.m. You can buy tickets here.