Fort Carson couple gets dream wedding after wife’s life-altering brain surgery

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) - A Fort Carson couple celebrated life and love Thursday, a year after brain tumors nearly took the wife's life. It was all made possible by a non-profit that provides free ceremonies to couples suffering life-altering medical conditions with the help of volunteer vendors.

Spruce Mountain Ranch had an extra buzz in the air Thursday afternoon, as volunteers got the venue ready for what Klarens Louie calls a fresh start.

“It’s nothing short of a blessing,” the already husband and groom told KRDO about his vow renewal.

Klarens, active duty, and Stephanie, a former military nurse, met at a Barnes and Noble in North Carolina over a decade ago.

“Just regular nerds, you know,” Klarens said through laughter.

Since then, they’ve had a rollercoaster of a journey. Five kids, a move to Colorado Springs, and then a year ago – a headache that would turn out to be brain cancer for Stephanie.

After tumor removal surgery, Klarens told us recovery looked grim.

“She could not even speak,” he said.

Something so traumatic makes Klarens even more thankful for his bride.

“She’s incredible, he said. “She’s that person that will go out of her way for her patients as a nurse, for a relative, for someone she doesn’t even know.”

And, she’s undoubtedly tough.

“But also that same person who will cry watching a commercial,” he said, laughing again.

Stephanie and Klarens got married in Vegas years ago. As public servants who don’t necessarily make the big bucks, Klarens always wished he could get a redo and give Stephanie the wedding she deserves. He applied to Wish Upon a Wedding and the non-profit, along with over a dozen other businesses donating their time and resources, finally made that happen.

Now, they can say they’ve been through the lowest lows.

“Looking normal but losing so many things you take for granted,” Stephanie recounted the days after surgery.

And, they’ve come out on the other side.

Stephanie says she’s still healing in some ways but Klarens’ presence eases the burden.

“Without him, I don’t think I’d be where I am,” she said with tears in her eyes.

“Starting over is an inherent part of what we do… especially as a military family,” Klarens said.

Now – with a vow renewal and the wedding they’d always hoped for – their fresh start is solidified.

Wish Upon a Wedding is Chicago-based, but the non-profit helps people all across the country, getting donations from local companies and venues.

