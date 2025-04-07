Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs City Council denies appeal, giving final approval to 1st downtown skyscraper

By
today at 4:34 PM
Published 8:44 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)— The Colorado Springs City Council denied an appeal to stop the construction of downtown's first skyscraper, ONE Vela, allowing the project to proceed.

The city council voted 6-1 to deny the appeal, with two members absent.

The 27 story building would be 68 feet taller than the current tallest building (Wells Fargo building) in the downtown skyline. Developers say it would bring 400 new apartments and new commercial space to downtown.

The current building at 30 Sahwatch St.
Notice of city council hearing at site of skyscraper

Today, the old Capco Tile Showroom sits at 30 Sawatch St. This is the site developers chose for ONE Vela.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content