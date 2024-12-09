Skip to Content
News

A look at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari

KRDO
By
today at 11:27 AM
Published 11:33 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - At the start of opening weekend, USA today named the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's "Electric Safari" as the second-best zoo light show in the country, the highest the display's ever been ranked. The zoo welcomed KRDO 13 on Monday to show us the sights.

"I love this event because it's such a tradition for our community. We've been doing this for 34 years," said Cheyenne Mountain Zoo public relations manager Rachel Wright.

Wright said every light sculpture is made by the zoo staff. There are multiple indoor locations for participants to warm up, see some animals, and take pictures with Santa.

Electric Safari is open every day through January 1 except for Christmas Eve. General admission tickets are from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event ends at 8:30 a.m. each day. There are discounted ticket prices Monday through Thursday for the next two weeks. Timed-entry tickets are required prior to making it to the gates.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado Springs
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content