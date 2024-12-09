A look at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - At the start of opening weekend, USA today named the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's "Electric Safari" as the second-best zoo light show in the country, the highest the display's ever been ranked. The zoo welcomed KRDO 13 on Monday to show us the sights.

"I love this event because it's such a tradition for our community. We've been doing this for 34 years," said Cheyenne Mountain Zoo public relations manager Rachel Wright.

Wright said every light sculpture is made by the zoo staff. There are multiple indoor locations for participants to warm up, see some animals, and take pictures with Santa.

Electric Safari is open every day through January 1 except for Christmas Eve. General admission tickets are from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event ends at 8:30 a.m. each day. There are discounted ticket prices Monday through Thursday for the next two weeks. Timed-entry tickets are required prior to making it to the gates.