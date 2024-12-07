Colorado Gold Star families enjoy a trip to Disney World as part of the Snowball Express event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- On Saturday morning dozens of Gold Star families flew out of the Colorado Springs Airport to Disney World. All of this was made possible by American Airlines and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Behind the smiles and laughter, these families have something in common they're spouses and children of some of Colorado Springs' fallen heroes. Now they're on their way on an all-expenses-paid trip to the happiest place on earth Disney World.



This will be the 4th Snowball Express trip for the Brodeur family and to them, the most important part of the experience is visiting the flag garden. "They have the flag garden, which is beautiful, where we get to see his flag. And, what we do on Tuesday morning as a family, as a gold star family, remembering, remembering them," said Susan Brodeur, widow of a fallen hero.

David Brodeur says this trip has helped him understand the sacrifice his father made for this country.

"Just to learn so much about what he's done and what, like all other heroes have done around the country, and just for all of us to come together and it's a beautiful thing," said Brodeur.

This is the first time the Gilbert family is taking part in this experience but it'll also come with bittersweet memories.

"He lost his dad, almost five years ago now. January 4th. And, we have gone to Disney as a family when we were stationed in Florida multiple times. So it's kind of bittersweet, to go back, with, without him," said Kasia Gilbert, widow of a fallen hero.

They plan on doing all of the fun things they once did as a family. "We're just going to honor the memories and, and the things that we're used to doing together as a family. We're going to try and hit those things a little bit of penetrating. Definitely the food. Dad was always big on the food. So yeah. So it'll be a fun time," said Gilbert.

All of the families say they're thankful to the organization. Last year, American Airlines expanded its annual Snowball Express event to include families of fallen first responders, donating flight tickets to nearly 3,000 people nationwide.