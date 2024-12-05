Local MMA self-defense gym offers free classes to everyone all December long

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - CFMAF Martial Arts & Fitness is offering free classes to anyone in Colorado Springs for the entire month of December.

"Families in Colorado Springs that may be struggling from paycheck to paycheck, oftentimes have to tell their child no. We want to give them something that they can say yes to," said CFMAF owner and lead instructor Isaac Costley.

Calling it his dojo's "December Gift," it originally started as a partnership with a few schools in the D11 school district. He said the turnout was so great, he decided to extend the invitation to everyone in the city.

"The gratitude is amazing. It's touching, which is why we do this," Costley said.

Costley has been practicing martial arts for over 50 years. He said his motivation to do this type of program comes from a teacher who did the same for him.

"We lived in the inner city of Maryland, so things got tough," Costley said. "My parents didn't have the funding to help me do it, so we had an instructor that dedicated his life to me to allow me to train by doing the same thing 50 years ago."

Costley's teachings focus on self-defense techniques, with dedicated attention to disarming weapons and breaking holds. You can sign up for a free December class here.