Colorado Springs 8-year-old leukemia survivor gifted surprise dream vacation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A little girl from Colorado Springs who recently wrapped up leukemia treatment was surprised with a trip to Disney World Wednesday.

Make-a-Wish Colorado and Red Robin hosted 8-year-old Genevieve's send-off at the Chapel Hills Red Robin. The restaurant lobby was decked out in Disney decor.

The send-off comes less than a week before Red Robin begins its give-back campaign benefitting Make-A-Wish Colorado. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, all 21 Red Robin restaurants throughout Colorado will give "20% of eligible net dine-in and to-go sales to Make-A-Wish Colorado," a press release from the burger chain to KRDO explains.

NOTE: If you plan to dine at a Colorado Red Robin, you must mention “Make-A-Wish” to your server or note it on their online order checkout to activate the donation.