Active shooter reported on Florida State University campus

today at 10:33 AM
Published 10:28 AM

By David J. Lopez, CNN

(CNN) — Florida State University is reporting an active shooter on its Tallahassee campus.

“An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union,” the university said in a post on X. “Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

