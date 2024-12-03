Local fitness studio “Planking for Freedom” to combat human trafficking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Pure Barre in Colorado Springs makes its final push Tuesday to raise $30,000 benefitting "The Exodus Road," a global non-profit based out of Colorado Springs fighting human trafficking.

"It's such a privilege. It adds so much more meaning to what we do," said studio manager and instructor Hannah Delaney.

Delaney's location is one of eight participating Colorado branches raising money for the non-profit, which works with different law enforcement agencies across the world to expose human traffickers and rescue victims.

"We're all part of a bigger picture, but we all play a part in it," Delaney said. "We try to bring so much intention and joy, so to able to bring in something so meaningful like The Exodus Road to our classes, it's just special."

Pure Barre hosted classes in November benefitting The Exodus Road, and Tuesday marks the end of its month-long campaign where each studio donated its merchandise profits.

The final push comes on the National Day of Giving, a global generosity movement to promote donations to non-profits like The Exodus Road. The studio's final initiative comes from its members participating in its "Planks for Freedom" challenge, with the goal of setting a personal best in the plank, while raising $90 for the cause.

Heading into Tuesday, Pure Barre had raised just over $15,000 of its $30,000 goal. You can donate here.