Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas gets people swinging into the holiday season for a good cause

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - It's time to get swinging into the holiday season in Cripple Creek.

Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas will make its way to the mountain town on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

It's a free jazz ensemble hosted at the Butte Theater by the Woodland Park Wind Symphony. The concert features the symphony's jazz band called "Swing Factory."

While the event is completely free, donations are highly encouraged. Proceeds will go towards building a new childcare facility in Teller County.

"When I presented this idea to the band and said, 'Do you want to go to Cripple Creek to benefit this incredible incredible organization?' They were just so excited. Said, 'oh man this is just going to be super.' It's going to inspire them to not only play well, but to tell all their friends to come out so hopefully we'll have enough seats in the hall," said band director Craig Harms.

Can't make the concert? You can donate to Aspen Mine Center for the new childcare facility here.