‘Feztival of Trees’ weeklong raffle helping children get free medical care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Southern Colorado chapter (Al Kaly) of Shriners International opens its Christmas tree and gift raffle Saturday to raise money to help Colorado children get free medical care.

"Pick them up. Get them on an airplane. Get them to the clinics and hospitals," said Al Kaly Potentate John Weed. "This is a wonderful event, not only for our fraternity, but to support the kids."

Different Al Kaly units and local businesses donated 19 themed trees with accompanying gifts. Each one has a value greater than $500. Participants pay $2 to get in (12 and under get in free) and $1 per raffle ticket for a chance at each tree. Al Kaly Shriners' sister organization, Daughters of the Nile, will serve food and drinks.

The Al Kaly Shriners club's motto is, "Fun, Fellowship and Philanthropy." The club's main philanthropic mission is to transport children in need of medical attention to one of the 22 Shriners Hospitals for Children. Treatment at the hospitals are free, with the closest being in Salt Lake City. The hospitals specialize in orthopedic and burn injuries, among other conditions.

The Feztival of Trees is at the Al Kaly Shriners temple at 1150 Panorama Drive. The raffle will be open from November 23 through November 30, with the exception of Thanksgiving. They'll draw names after the final day on November 30.

Full Schedule: