A Christmas ‘Holiday Home Tour’ raises money for non-profits

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - The Tri-Lakes Women's Club hosts its annual "Joy of the Season Holiday Home Tour" Friday and Saturday with five professionally decorated custom homes to raise money for its grants fund.

"Giving back to the community enriches my life," said Holiday Home Tour co-chairwoman Kendell Vliet. "The community really does depend on us, and it's not just about the money, it's about the help. We volunteer, provide a lot of services, a lot of extra women power."

Each home has a different theme and is decorated by professional interior designers.

"I love working with the homeowners and the Tri-Lakes Women's Club. It just brings joy to kick off the holiday season," professional interior designer Jenny Fields said.

The tour starts at the hospitality house at the Woodmoor Community Center. Tickets are $30. Tri-Lakes Women's Club said 100% of the profits go to their grants fund to give to local non-profits. Last year, the organization donated over $30,000.

You can buy tickets online or in person at the hospitality house. The homes will be open for touring between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.