Artists begin crafting iconic Cripple Creek ice castles

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - Following this month's major snowstorm and seasonal dropping temperatures, work can finally begin on Cripple Creek's iconic snow castles.

A representative with the ice castles says artisans are growing, harvesting, and placing up to 10,000 icicles every day to craft the structures.

"Guests will be enchanted by a landscape filled with ice slides, tunnels, caverns, and intricate ice sculptures, offering a magical winter experience unlike any other," a press release read. "Every element is designed to immerse visitors in a whimsical, fairy-tale environment."

Some of the castles are expected to reach up to 20 feet and attract thousands of visitors this holiday season.

Tickets to see the ice castles will go on sale on Nov. 26.