WINTER STORM 2024: Viewer photo gallery

Peter Aubrey
By
Updated
today at 1:33 PM
Published 12:57 PM

Snow storms have swept across areas in Colorado this week. From closures along I-25, to parade cancelations, and accidents-- Southern Colorado has seen plenty of impacts. However, the snow has also brought snow days, wintery fun, and neighborly good deeds.

No matter what you've been up to throughout the storm, the KRDO13 team would love to see and share your photos!

If you'd like to be featured, send your photos and videos here. If possible, please share the town/city where the photo was taken.

