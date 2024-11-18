Colo. Springs women’s group begins campaign bringing attention to violence against women

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - You might soon notice new signs plastered across Colorado Springs bus benches and bus shelters.

Posted along major roadways, the messages read, "Everyone deserves healthy relationships" and "STOP DOMESTIC VIOLENCE."

(Courtesy: Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area)

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline (NDVH), nearly 3 in 10 women in the U.S. have experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by a partner and reported it having an impact on their functioning.

Here in the Centennial State, 15% of homicides were committed by intimate partners, the NDVH says.

"I really want women to know that they are not alone. That there are a ton of resources," said Lisa Rice, President of the Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area.

The Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area says they're funding the signs, hoping to bring resources straight to victims who are waiting for their bus or driving by.

"And they're thinking, you know, 'My relationship really isn't what it should be.' There's a phone number. There's where they can call and get some help," said Rice.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call NDVH at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) to be connected with someone 24/7.

"There are women in this city, in this county, who have experienced domestic violence and have gone on and have been successful," said Rice. "But you gotta take the first hard step, which is to reach out for the help."