High Winds Continue Across the Eastern Plains

Blowing dust dimmed the sunshine across Southeast Colorado Sunday evening, with winds clocked at 50 mph in some locations. RED FLAG WARNINGS will continue until these gusty winds subside on Monday afternoon.

With the high winds came near record high temperatures for the Southeast Plains. The official high temperature in Lamar reached 90 degrees late in the afternoon.

A powerful storm system over the Great Basin in Utah is sending these dry winds across the state, but that storm will also bring cooler temperatures with a chance for rain and snow showers over our Central mountains on Monday afternoon. A few stray showers are possible over the Pikes Peak region Monday night, and more showers will spread southeast on Tuesday through Thursday.

High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to mid 70s across the Southeast Plains with scattered showers in the foothills Monday evening. Cooler and wetter weather will settle in Wednesday and Thursday with highs only in the 50s to mid 60s. Chance for rain on Thursday will climb up to 70 percent.

Sun returns in time for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s Friday through Sunday.