New info: Colorado Springs police say Saturday stand-off started with reports of a kidnapping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday multiple agencies took over a Colorado Springs neighborhood and arrested a man barricaded in a home after an hours-long stand-off. Tonight police say the man they arrested is named Jason Cobb.

Colorado Springs Police say they got the original kidnapping tip after a woman walked into a business and told the staff working that she was being held against her will. They didn't stay long at the business, but police were able to track them down to Lorraine Street in the Broadmoor area of Colorado Springs.

The woman was able to escape her captor when police breached the door. After escaping she told officers she was kidnapped at gunpoint and told officers the man who took her was still inside.

That's when other law enforcement units, including K-9s, drones, and the bomb squad came out to help, surrounding the house.

Police say they eventually found Cobb hiding in his neighbor's ceiling. The two residents are connected by the top floor. Police say Cobb broke into his neighbor's home by going through his own attic, then into the neighbor's ceiling.

Cobb was arrested for an outstanding warrant and for the new offenses related to Saturday's incident.

Cobb is currently being held in the El Paso County jail.