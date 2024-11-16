Barricaded suspect, shelter-in-place alert issued by Colorado Springs Police
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police confirmed that a shelter-in-place is in effect for the area around Lorraine Street in the Broadmoor area of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Police tell KRDO13 it is due to a barricaded suspect on Lorraine Street.
Viewers called in KRDO13 reporting a large law enforcement presence in the area made up of the SWAT team members, fire fighters and drones in the area.
According to Peak Alerts, the shelter-in-place warning went out at 2:36 p.m.
