KRDO13 invites you to our annual food drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The KRDO13 Season of Sharing annual food drive is up and running!

On Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., our team will be at American Furniture Warehouse in Colorado Springs collecting non-perishable food.

Donations benefit the Care and Share Food Bank. Care and Share will distribute every pound collected to Southern Colorado Springs families as the region struggles with historic levels of food insecurity.

We would love to see you come by and value your donations to help local families. On-air talent from KRDO13 will be staffed at the event, excited to meet viewers and collect food.

The food drive address is 2805 N Chestnut St., Colorado Springs. Can't make it in person? Monetary donations can be sent here.