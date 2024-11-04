Help feed Colorado Springs neighbors this holiday season with KRDO13’s annual food drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 will host its annual "KRDO Season of Sharing Food Drive" this Thursday at American Furniture Warehouse in Colorado Springs from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event benefits the Care and Share Food Bank.

Only non-perishable food will be accepted. Care and Share will distribute every pound collected to Southern Colorado Springs families as the region struggles with historic levels of food insecurity.

"It'll make you feel good, and what you should really feel good about is the food you donate on Thursday will wind up on someone's table during Thanksgiving, and how great is that?!" said Care and Share president and CEO Nate Springer.

Volunteers from KRDO, including on-air personalities, will join others from Care and Share and American Furniture Warehouse to collect food in a drive-thru style operation. All you have to do is drive up, and we will collect your donations right from your trunk or window.

If you are unable to make it Thursday but still want to help, we will post a link for monetary donations on our website the day of the drive. The food drive address is 2805 N Chestnut St., Colorado Springs.