Court docs show that victim may have punched alledged shooter outside of youth football game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Court documents are providing new insight into what led to a shooting outside a youth football game in early October.

KRDO13 has obtained the arrest affidavit for a 31-year-old man accused of shooting another man near a youth football game where children were present.

On Oct. 5, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for a shooting in the parking lot of Atlas Preparatory Charter School, according to officials. At the time, the school was hosting a football game with minors.

Once they arrived, CSPD said they located the body of the victim, 29-year-old Donte Maurice Rice.

Donte Maurice Rice

According to court documents, witnesses said they had seen two men, the victim and suspect, arguing in the parking lot. They also described seeing Rice allegedly punch the suspected shooter, 31-year-old Antivius Lamont Crowder.

Based on eyewitness testimony, police believe Crowder then allegedly shot Rice after the altercation.

Documents also indicate that investigators believe the suspect went by the name "Ace" or "A.C.," and allegedly had gang affiliations.

In his arrest affidavit, documents show Crowder had a previous criminal history as a convicted felon, including three different convictions for money laundering, burglary, and theft.

Additionally, the affidavit states that the suspect was allegedly visible on camera making "agitated gestures" minutes before the shooting.

Crowder was arrested on Friday by the Colorado Springs Police Department Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and the Tactical Enforcement Unit.