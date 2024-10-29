Arrest made in October shooting near Colorado Springs youth football game

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has made an arrest in connection to a shooting from early October.

31-year-old Antivius Crowder was arrested Friday and stands accused of first degree murder.

The arrest stems from a shooting which occurred near the 1600 block of South Murray Boulevard on Oct. 5. CSPD says the shooting occurred near where a youth football game was being held. Initial reports stated there was a verbal altercation in the parking lot between two men, and during that disturbance, one of the men involved produced a handgun and fired at the other adult male, striking him at least one time.

Once arriving at the scene, CSPD officials say they found 29-year-old Donte Maurice Rice deceased with a gunshot wound.

Crowder was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and the Tactical Enforcement Unit.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-4000. If you want to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.