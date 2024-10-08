Victim of deadly shooting near youth football game identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting in a parking lot near where a youth football game was being played. The game was at Atlas Prep High School but a group unrelated to the school was renting out the facility.

CSPD says that initial reports were that there was a verbal altercation in the parking lot between two adult males, and during that disturbance one of the males pulled out a handgun and fired at the other adult male, striking him at least one time.

When officers responded to the scene, they located one adult male dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

The CSPD Homicide unit responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased male and identified him as 29-year-old Donte Maurice Rice.

At this time, the investigation suggests that the incident was not related to the sports event or the school where the teams were playing.

No suspects are in custody.

This remains an active investigation, and CSPD continues to develop suspect information. Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.