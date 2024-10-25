Colorado non-profit inspires conservation through birds of prey

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) - Nature's Educators will bring 50 birds of prey to TRiNiTY Brewing Company in Colorado Springs on November 2 for its "Birds of Prey Soirée" fundraising dinner.

"To be honest, these are like my children!" said Nature's Educators founder Devin Jaffe.

Jaffe cares for the birds at her facility in Florence. Nature's Educators travels across Colorado and seven different states with its falcons, hawks, owls, and parrots to wow schools and other organizations that host them for conservation education.

"I'm a super dinosaur nerd," Jaffe said. "This is basically the T-Rex of today. I get to work with dinosaurs every single day!"

Each of the 50 birds cared for by Nature's Educators is not able to be released into the wild. They either sustained a debilitating injury or have a strong human "imprint," meaning they have a strong connection to humans and can no longer survive on their own.

The Birds of Pray Soirée is $50 per ticket. Each ticket includes a buffet-style meal, a silent auction, and a chance to meet and take photos with the animals. Jaffe said the money will primarily go to paying for the birds' food, which she said totals over $30,000 a year.