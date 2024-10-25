Skip to Content
News

Colorado non-profit inspires conservation through birds of prey

By
New
today at 12:51 PM
Published 1:37 PM

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) - Nature's Educators will bring 50 birds of prey to TRiNiTY Brewing Company in Colorado Springs on November 2 for its "Birds of Prey Soirée" fundraising dinner.

"To be honest, these are like my children!" said Nature's Educators founder Devin Jaffe.

Jaffe cares for the birds at her facility in Florence. Nature's Educators travels across Colorado and seven different states with its falcons, hawks, owls, and parrots to wow schools and other organizations that host them for conservation education.

"I'm a super dinosaur nerd," Jaffe said. "This is basically the T-Rex of today. I get to work with dinosaurs every single day!"

Each of the 50 birds cared for by Nature's Educators is not able to be released into the wild. They either sustained a debilitating injury or have a strong human "imprint," meaning they have a strong connection to humans and can no longer survive on their own.

The Birds of Pray Soirée is $50 per ticket. Each ticket includes a buffet-style meal, a silent auction, and a chance to meet and take photos with the animals. Jaffe said the money will primarily go to paying for the birds' food, which she said totals over $30,000 a year.

Article Topic Follows: News
florence
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content