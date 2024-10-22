Skip to Content
Colorado Springs YMCA starts new Parkinson’s exercise program

today at 5:58 PM
Published 6:31 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region is partnering with Parkinson's Wellness Recovery to create a program that will help people with Parkinson's.

One of the new programs is Neuropong, the YMCA hopes this program will help with the following goals:

  1. Achieve improvement in motor function and disability status in people with Multiple Sclerosis.
  2. Achieve improvement in both motor and non-motor symptoms in people with Parkinson's Disease.
  3. Avoid further mental decline, without the use of medications, in people with Mild Cognitive Impairment.

The YMCA says that besides being played for fun or competition, table tennis can be of great support to people experiencing cognitive decline and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and ADHD.

Larry Rose is one of the Neuropong coaches and told KRDO13 how this sport will help people who have a neurological condition.

"You've got, balance, footwork, coordination between twisting lower body, the core, the upper body, watching the trajectory of the ball, dealing with the spin of the ball," said Rose. "So one of the exercises we do is we have the players practice this bouncing ball. And the racket helps them learn control feeling where it bounces on the racket, how to adjust it harder or softer." 

Meredith Sage was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease 2 years ago and said after joining the class she's seen an improvement.

"It's helped me to be more limber on my feet. It's helped me to hit walls, which means I need to be connected with my eyes," said Sage.

The Neuropong Program is held Tuesdays & Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Downtown YMCA that's located at 207 North Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 (In the small gym).

Karla Sosa

Karla Sosa is a bilingual multimedia journalist for KRDO13. Learn more about her here.

