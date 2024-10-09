Skip to Content
CSPD and Scheels partner for annual BALLTOBERFEST

By
New
today at 8:52 PM
Published 9:26 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the fourth year in a row, Scheels is teaming up with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for the annual BALLTOBERFEST.

The event takes place this coming Saturday morning at Scheels on Interquest. It will be packed with family-friendly events and you can make a difference by donating a ball to support CSPD's "Play COS" program.

Donations of sports balls (i.e. footballs, soccer balls, basketballs) are collected for officers to keep in their cruisers to give out to kids and teens during their shifts. 

Find more information on the event here.

 

Article Topic Follows: News

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

