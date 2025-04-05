Skip to Content
Driver trapped in large water drainage area near Powers Blvd

Published 8:34 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A traffic accident left one person stuck in their vehicle in a water drainage area near Powers Blvd and the Colorado Springs airport

In a post on Twitter/X, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said the driver was eventually pulled from the trapped vehicle and taken to a hospital for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

KRDO13 asked police at the scene how the car would be removed from the drainage area. They said they would make some calls, but were light on specifics on how the vehicle would be removed.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

