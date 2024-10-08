Cañon City haunted house raising money for youth sports

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)- The "Aftermath" haunted house has been one of the Cañon City Parks and Recreation Department's biggest fundraising events for 15 years.

The city says all ticket profits are used to subsidize the city's youth sports programs to help keep the prices affordable for families.

"Over 60% of our kid population is on free and reduced lunches," said Cañon City Parks and Recreation Executive Director Kyle Horne. "It allows people to come down here, get scared, but know that they're keeping youth programs affordable in our community."

Every Saturday in October, about 50 volunteers donate their time to putting on costumes and providing the desired fear factor for patrons in the unique indoor/outdoor haunted house.

"This place is really spooky. It's what makes it real for us," said Tim Bellis, who has volunteered since the first haunting 15 years ago. "Our kids don't have a lot to do these days. Who cares about video games? Come out and let's play a real one. Have some fun. Get scared!

Tickets are $20, or you can buy fast pass tickets to skip the line for $40. Tickets are purchased in person at the Cañon City Parks and Recreation office at 575 Ash Street (a short walk from the haunted house itself). Gates open at 7 p.m. and the last ticket is sold at 10:30 p.m. Parking is free.