Colorado Springs business helps local non-profit stay warm with a new furnace

today at 5:14 PM
Published 8:54 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A local non-profit that's dedicated its time to helping at-risk homeless young men is getting help from another local business. The men at Brad's House will now get to sleep warm and comfortable as the temperatures start to cool down, thanks to Colorado Springs home service company, WireNut.

The nonprofit Brad's House moved to its current location in June of this year, but getting a new furnace wasn't really in the budget. That's when WireNut stepped in to help them out. 

Crews from WireNut tore down the old furnace and installed a brand-new one. The generous donation saved the non-profit $8,000. They said the money saved will now be able to go back into their programs and help more residents.

Brad's House was established in 201, and since then they've helped hundreds of homeless at-risk young men in Southern Colorado.

"A little emotional because I was caught off guard. I still am. But it, again, it's just a blessing. And, I'm still kind of reeling from it," said Logan Baumgarn, Brad's House Training Development Supervisor.

For more information on Brad's House, visit https://www.bradshouse.net/

Karla Sosa

Karla Sosa is a bilingual multimedia journalist for KRDO13. Learn more about her here.

