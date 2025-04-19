Easter Bunny excites on Easter’s eve at 5th annual Easter Egg-STRAVAGANZA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Easter may be on Sunday, but today was the 5th annual Easter Egg-STRAVAGANZA at the Soccerhaus Sports and Events Center.

Kids of all ages were able to come by and explore a 40,000 square foot facility, on the hunt for Easter Eggs. They could also see the one who hid them, the Easter Bunny.

The idea for the event was hatched from a partnership between Soccer Haus and the organization Connecting Communities 719.

The event kicked off at 11 a.m. and lasted until 2 p.m.