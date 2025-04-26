Hospital holds prom for teen patients for 14th year

By Andrea Nakano

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — This is the season teens are getting ready to head to prom. They’re picking out their dresses, figuring out their prom-posals and planning for the big night. It’s something kids look forward to, but it’s also something not all kids get to experience.

For Jessica Dodson, this is her second prom at the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.

“I’ve just been hospitalized multiple times and it took a really long trial to get here, but I’m proud to say I’m going to be OK,” Dodson said.

Dodson is a junior in high school and has dealt with chronic kidney issues all her life. She’s missed months of school and, in some ways, missed what it’s like to be a normal teenager.

“I ended up losing a lot of friends because of this,” she said. “I felt like I wasn’t able to show up and I blame myself a lot. But now I’m surrounded by people that understand.”

She got so much out of last year’s prom that she joined the youth advisory council to help organize this year’s event. Those here are dealing with anything from pediatric cancer to mental health issues. Patients say this prom helps with their healing.

“It makes your life a little more normal because when people are in the hospital, it’s harder to have a normal life,” said patient Alexandra Leon Guerrero. “I think it’s a good chance to feel some normality and feel like a real person, you know?”

This is the 14th year UCSF Benioff has put on a prom. Child Life Specialist Jamie Koh says these kids are dealing with so much that it’s important to take them out of hospital rooms and get their minds off their illnesses.

“Try to make positive memories so you don’t have any scary memories while you’re here in the hospital,” Koh said.

This prom has it all with the dancing, decorations, games and food, but kids have one thing they will take away from this night — the common bond they all share with friends who know what it’s like to battle chronic diseases.

“I actually have not met many people in high school who have problems like health issues and everything,” Dodson said. “A lot of people are insecure. So, I finally met a really good friend and a lot of girls that were so inviting. I’ve kept in touch with them throughout the year so if there was any battle that I went through, they were right there with me.”

