Non-profit takes 9 veterans for ‘Dream Flight’ at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Honor flights are one of the most touching and unique ways that our country and community give back to our incredible veterans.

Monday, the non-profit 'Dream Flights' took nine Vietnam and Korean War vets to the skies.

Dream Flights gathered the vets at the Colorado Springs Airport on Monday and took them 1,000 feet in the air on a fully restored WWII-era plane.

Dream Flights has done more than 7,000 of these flights for veterans across the country.

The oldest vet to take to the skies Monday was 95-years-young.

For more information about Dream Flights, visit https://dreamflights.org/