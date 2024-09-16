Pikes Peak State College hosts second annual Herencia Hispana Festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- September is Hispanic Heritage Month and leaders at Pikes Peak State College in Colorado Springs told KRDO13 that they are having a big celebration.

This is the second year in a row that Pikes Peak State College is participating in the 'Herencia Hispana Festival', and students said they believe this year's celebration will be a huge hit. Pikes Peak State College has a high number of Hispanic students. Leadership said their goal is to always make sure students feel safe and included. This is why leaders and students decided to create this annual celebration.

This year, the festival will be a week long and the campus will embrace the Latino culture as a whole.

"Since Pikes Peak is working to becoming a Hispanic serving institute, this was sort of some engagement with current Latino students that we have so that we could create a more community-based atmosphere here on campus, said Aracely Delgado, Student President of the Latino Alliance."

This year's celebration will be on September 23rd and run until the 27th. Anyone can attend the event, you do not have to be a student at Pikes Peak State College.