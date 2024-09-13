Local motorcycle family celebrates business, heritage, and military veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Ceballos family is celebrating its fifth year since opening Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle on Saturday, in part by honoring the veteran community.

"We're all about family and supporting our military," co-owner Lorenzo Ceballos said. "We have to understand all of this isn't possible without them. And that kind of hits me in the heart."

The Ceballos are hosting a raffle at its Indian Motorcycles showroom during Saturday's celebration benefitting "American Military Family, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans suffering from depression stemming from PTSD.

Lorenzo said they never need an excuse to honor American veterans, but the anniversary is timely to the Ceballos family for a different reason. Its party falls one day before the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

"We're proud Hispanic owners," marketing coordinator Rochelle Ceballos said. "We're living proof that your dreams are possible."

The Ceballos family and Pikes Peak Indian Motorcycle kicks off its celebration Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with a flag ceremony. They'll have food trucks, axe throwing, games, live music, giveaways, and more. Motorcycles of all types and non-riders are all welcome as well. The festivities end at 5 p.m.