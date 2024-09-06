Specialized team from Cimarron Hills FD headed west again to help with wildfires in California

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A group of local firefighters has once again been deployed to help out with wildfires in California.

For some, this has become a regular part of their duties.

The crew is a specialized team from the Cimarron Hills Fire Department. Thursday night they arrived in San Bernadino County to help with the 'Line Fire.'

This fire has exploded in size and is burning on brought terrain near a national forest and Highland, California.

This is the ninth time the Cimarron Hills Wildland Team has deployed this year.

To all the crews who help keep our state and others safe, thank you, and be safe out there.