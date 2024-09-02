Fountain Fall Festival celebrates 54th year with “Victory in the Valley” theme

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Monday, hundreds of people headed out to the annual Fountain Fall Festival. The theme this year was "Victory in the Valley" and there were tons of activities to choose from for families and kids.

It's an all-day event starting off with a pancake breakfast in the morning and leading up to a mid-day parade through Fountain.

"I have lived here, for 22 years and I've been coming for that 22 years. The parade used to be on Main Street on the Santa Fe, so we used to bring our chairs in the morning and then, you know, enjoy the parade," said Ana Herrera, Fountain resident.

For many, it's a tradition like Maria, who said it's one that each year gets better and bigger.

"Love it is really nice to just bring the whole community. You know, and I have been here too, since 2005 in Fountain. I just recently, like three years ago, moved to the springs. But I still miss this just because of these little things," said Maria Cruz, Colorado Springs resident.

Many come to see the celebration while others come to eat the food. But in general, they all said they love to come because of the atmosphere.

"A lot of veterans in this neighborhood. It's I would say, it's kind of like a big part of the military community in the schools, have the opportunity to participate," added Cruz.

Some even travel miles to see the parade each year.

"So I don't live in Fountain. I actually live in Security. And we are part of the Pikes Peak Model Lake Club. I drove my motto in today, but my husband is riding with the model A's in the parade and we've been doing that since we got here in 2017," Said Becky Ingram, Security-Widefield resident.

And it wasn't only residents who were out at the parade on Monday. County commissioners, firefighters, police officers, and many other first responders were all out as well.