Colorado Springs police are investigating another car driven into a pawnshop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A First Cash Pawn shop in Colorado Springs is cleaning up after they say a car drove into the front of their shop at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the owners, the car crash caused around $30,000 of damage to the front of the shop located on S. Academy Blvd. The thieves reportedly stole an Xbox and other small items from the store.

Criminals smashing stolen cars through the front of certain types of businesses in Colorado Springs has become a somewhat frequent occurrence in 2024. Businesses like gun stores, pawn shops, and smoke shops or vape shops, have frequently been the targets of these crimes.

