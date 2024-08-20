Car smashes into front of Colorado Springs smoke shop for second morning in a row

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – For the second morning in a row, thieves in Colorado Springs drove a stolen vehicle through the front of a local smoke shop.

Officers were called to Glass Act Smoke Shop, located in a strip mall at the corner of North Academy and Montebello, around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived on scene, they found the front doors to the shop smashed in and a white Kia still outside.

Detectives confirmed the vehicle left at the scene to be stolen. At the time of publication, it is known what, if anything, was taken from the shop.

This is the 11th time since March that Colorado Springs police have responded to a smash-and-grab involving a vehicle being driven through a storefront in the area.