RPRZNT Smoke Shop damaged after four criminals burglarized their location

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KRDO)- Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are currently on the lookout for a group of thieves. This comes after four individuals drove a car straight through the front door of a local business.

According to CSPD, the incident happened around 4:05 a.m. near North Circle and Palmer Park.

The surveillance footage from the store shows the moment a KIA Soul rams right into the store.

From there, four burglars jump out and start rummaging through the shelves. Security cameras inside show them breaking glass displays, and taking items.

The camera caught the license plate number BIZ -M-91. Currently, the shop is closed but the owner hopes to reopen by next week. But he is pretty shaken up.

"So this has just been you know, it's an ongoing struggle that we have. Owning a small business, you know, we're victimized all the time, you know, targeted because it's clearly an easy access, you know, for someone just to steal a car and run it through," said Tyler Pomeroy, Owner of RPRZNT Smoke Shop.

They haven't even been open for six months and are already dealing with this. They anticipate that clean up will take about a week to move everything around in the store.

If you have any information about who these burglars are contact CSPD immediately.