Team Rubicon helps with fire mitigation efforts: Taking the load off of those elderly residents

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. (KRDO)- On Monday more than a dozen volunteers helped with fire mitigation efforts inside of Green Mountain Falls. 'Team Rubicon' is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that helps serve communities before, during, and after disasters.

On Monday, 24 veterans decided to get their outdoor gloves on, and their helmets and head out to Manitou Springs. Their goal was to help assist with fire mitigation efforts. This organization is made up of mostly veterans and is meant to help assistance and transfer specific skills they have to the real world.

"'Team Rubicon' has come to cut down all of the dead trees that we have or some of them to mitigate for fire. We, I guess Green Mountain Falls is one of the highest in the nation as far as the potential for fire. And this is such a blessing to us old people that we just can't do this kind of thing anymore," said Patty Nyquist-Heise, Green Mountain Falls resident.

'Team Rubicon' has served communities from all over the world, including in Guam, and on Monday they headed out to manitou springs to help prevent wide fires. Something that residents in that area truly appreciate.

"We've already been evacuated once with the Waldo Canyon fire for eight days. And we we were lucky enough that it didn't come into green mountain falls. But for them to come to Green Mountain Falls and spend from last Wednesday till tomorrow helping all the residents in this town, it is just such a blessing," added Nyquist-Heise.

For those who would like to be a part of Team Rubicon, you don't have to be a veteran yourself to sign up, but you will be trained by a veteran to help with those fire mitigation efforts.