“Navy Week” sailors help build homes for families in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Members of the Navy’s Construction Battalion, the “Seabees,” joined Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity to build low-income housing Friday at the Ridge at Sand Creek development.

“Finding affordable housing is getting more and more difficult across our nation, and Habitat for Humanity has been working for decades to provide affordable housing,” said Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity construction superintendent Eric Wells.

When asked about the Navy's help, “They're fantastic. I would love to have them again next week, or the following week, or even next year.”

The Seabees rarely board ships. Instead, they’re combat-trained builders who build military structures on the coast and across the world. This week, they built in Colorado Springs.

"Boats don't really go on mountains or anywhere near mountains, so it's good to show the community the Navy is here. They're present,” said Seabee Builder Third Class Kymberly Vecellio.

Vecellio has more than a baseline understanding of Colorado’s geography. She’s from Colorado Springs, before moving to graduate from Pueblo West High School.

She’s joined by her Lead Chief Petty Officer Taylor Reed, who’s also from the Springs. They’re both excited to make an impact in their home community.

"We can come back and show our kids and whoever, like, ‘Oh, mom helped build that house when she was in the Navy,’” Vecellio said.

"Out of the 20 years I've been in the Navy, this is probably one of the best times I've had at any Navy-related event," Reed said.

It’s good timing for Reed, who is retiring from the Navy this February.

“It's like the cherry on top.”

The Seabees worked on three different houses Thursday and Friday at the Ridge at Sand Creek home build. They also volunteered at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore, which takes in donated vanities and building materials leftover from construction projects. Before that, The SeaBees helped build a cat shelter in Teller County.