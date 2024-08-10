Colorado Springs car show raising money to help veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Mash Mechanix summer benefit car show brought 100 vintage and modern cars revving their engines to downtown Colorado Springs all to raise money for veterans.

Specifically, the money raised will go to Monster Motors Hot Rod Garage, a veteran-operated non-profit organization that helps vets and first responders build classic cars.

"What we do out of our garage is wrench therapy. We provide a safe and inclusive space for veterans and first responders to work on their cars," A Monster Motors team member told KRDO 13," We find that when a veteran or first responder has a wrench in their hand, they're less likely to do something destructive."

Food trucks and live music rounded out Saturday's event.