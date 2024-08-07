Naked people showing porn are overwhelming Colorado Court live streams, officials say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of naked people showing porn are wreaking havoc for courtrooms across Colorado. The Fourth Judicial District tells KRDO13 Investigates that almost every district in the state has experienced issues with a group gaining access to public livestreams and creating explicit disruptions.

A spokesperson tells KRDO13 Investigates one person even exposed themself on a live stream camera in recent weeks. Other people have shared pornography and explicit audio recordings and overall disrupted official court proceedings, according to court officials.

KRDO13 Investigates has learned that the people doing this are posing as law enforcement officers or official media outlets to gain access to private, locked WebEx live streams. Due to current limitations, the courts have no tools to turn off a camera or verify the identity of someone joining a live stream.

The Colorado Judicial Branch says it takes these incidents 'extremely seriously' and collaborates with state and local law enforcement to investigate them.

You can read the full statement of the Colorado Judicial Branch below.

In recent weeks, courtrooms across Colorado have been disrupted by elicit and pornographic displays during virtual proceedings using the Judicial Webex platform. The Information Technology division of the Judicial Branch is actively engaged in efforts to pinpoint the responsible parties or systems behind these random occurrences across various jurisdictions in Colorado. Judicial districts and Branch personnel are collaborating with state and local law enforcement officials to investigate these egregious attacks on our legal system. These incidents are being treated with utmost seriousness, and measures are being implemented to ensure the continued accessibility of both virtual and physical court proceedings while protecting participants from inappropriate and offensive content. Colorado Judicial Branch

