Local restaurant will host benefit for Señor Manuel Mexican Cuisine following fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The community is banding together to help a Colorado Springs family that recently suffered a catastrophic fire in their restaurant.

The fire happened last Sunday night at Señor Manuel Mexican Cuisine. near North Nevada and Austin Bluffs. The fire forced the family to shut down their restaurant and their livelihood.

Today there were crews fencing up the property. 26 employees are now out of a job and they don't know when they'll be able to go back to work. A local business is stepping up to help them out during this difficult time.

"It's a local family. We just want to show them their love and let them know they're not alone," said Jaime Novak, a bartender at Benny's Restaurant and Lounge in Colorado Springs. "Being that they're a small business, we wanted to do as much as possible to give them as many benefits as we could and reach out and let them know they're not alone in this."

Fire crews said the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction within a neon transformer.

The family that owns the Mexican restaurant said they're overwhelmed by all of the support.

"The amount of love and support that we've received from so many people in this town, businesses, friends, and family alike, it just it touches you in a way that you didn't know people cared so much. It's very humbling. Just means a lot us," said Lizzie Freymuth, a family member.

This Sunday, Benny's Restaurant and Lounge is hosting a benefit for Señor Manuel's and all of the money raised will go to the staff.

"There's going to be so many raffles and door prizes and a silent auction and we just gathered, baskets and art and gifts," said Novak. "And then staff itself is going to be donating their tips to the employees. So anything you put in the bucket goes directly to Señor Manuel."

Benny's will be accepting donations until Friday night. They can be dropped off during business hours. Benny's is located at 517 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905