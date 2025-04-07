Grass fire burning in southeast Colorado near Town of Kim

KIM, Colo. (KRDO) - A grass fire is burning Monday in the far southeastern corner of Colorado.

According to the Kim Area Volunteer Fire Department, the fire is burning south of Highway 160, on both sides of Country 223. This is east of the Town of Kim and southwest of Springfield.

There is no word on the size of the fire or if it is threatening any structures. This is a very sparsely populated area. At the time of the 2020 census, Kim's population was 63.

According to the Kim Area Volunteer Fire Department, the following fire departments are assisting with the fire: Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, Pritchett Volunteer Fire Department, La Junta Fire Department, Rocky Ford Fire Department, Walsh Ambulance Service, Campo Volunteer Fire Department.