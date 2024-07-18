Woman who threatened to bomb, shoot Colorado counties sentenced to 15 months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A woman who was arrested after threatening to bomb and shoot county courthouses, homes and businesses in Crowley and Otero counties was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment.

According to the Crowley County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), some community members received threatening text messages on June 27, 2022 from Chelsea Minjarez saying that “innocent people are going to be hurt or killed” if Judge Richard Medina and Crowley County Sheriff Terry Reeves did not step down.

CCSO shared the original message in a post to their Facebook page, which they say was the first of several similar messages.

According to Minjarez's indictment, she allegedly sent a message around June 26, 2022 that read “Crowley and otero county court houses are going to be bombed and shot up tomorrow."

The indictment also pointed to several more text messages over the following days that contained similar threats.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Minjarez on July 12, 2023. She has been in custody since that time.

On July 17, 2024 she pleaded guilty to charges of was sentenced to 15 months in prison. After those 15 months are up, Minjarez will be on supervised release for 3 years.