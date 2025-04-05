Temperatures increase for your Sunday Funday

Tonight will be another chilly night across Southern Colorado. We will have lows in the teens to 20s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the single digits to teens.

For your Sunday Funday temperatures will increase into the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains while the High Country will have highs in the 30s to 40s. Sunshine will make a return to Southern Colorado.

For the start of the work week temperatures will continue to increase. This will be the start of a warming trend. We will have highs in the 60s for majority of Southern Colorado with a few hometowns flirting with the 70s. The High Country will have highs in the 40s to 50s.

Temperatures will continue to increase Tuesday. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. Highs will range from the 40s to 60s for the High Country.

For the middle of the work week the warm temperatures will remain. We will continue to have highs in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. Highs will remain in the 40s to 50s for the High Country.

Thursday and Friday high swill remain in the 70s to 80s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs increase into the 50s to 60s.

We will keep the warmth and dryness around for next weekend as well!