Federal charges brought against man suspected in January explosion in Colorado Springs

Edward Kiley Booking photo from January 23, 2024
CSPD
Edward Kiley Booking photo from January 23, 2024
today at 3:35 PM
Published 3:44 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced that the suspect in an explosion in Colorado Springs that occurred in January has been indicted on two federal charges.

The suspect, Edward Kiley, is accused of setting off an explosive device near 548 East Costilla Street in Colorado Springs on January 12, 2024.

CSPD officers obtained a video that shows what CSPD said appeared to be an improvised hot air balloon with an object hanging from it on fire. The balloon caught on a fence and then exploded, blasting out the windows of a business. Officers found the balloon still snagged on the fence.

On January 23, 2024, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Regional Explosives Unit took Edward Kiley into custody without incident.

Kiley had several previous arrests and it is unclear at this time what the exact federal charges are. CSPD says that this is now a federal investigation.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13

