RED FLAG WARNINGS Wednesday & Thursday; Rain/Snow Friday Into Saturday

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm high of 76° for Colorado Springs and 85° for Pueblo. Breezy to windy. RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8:00pm.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with breezy to windy conditions and warm high of 73° for Colorado Springs and 79° for Pueblo. RED FLAG WARNING from 10:00am to 9:00pm.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and possibly thunderstorms then rain and snow showers. Cooler highs in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow showers expected overnight with 1”-2” possible for Colorado Springs and higher totals with elevation.

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance for morning snow showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.